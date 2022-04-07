Left Menu

Golf-Masters underway as Woods watch begins

Woods who partners South African Louis Oosthuizen and Chile's Joaquin Niemann is scheduled to tee off at 1104am ET (1504 GMT).

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 18:12 IST
Gary Player fired the ceremonial first tee shot to open a fascinating Masters on Thursday as crowds swarmed into Augusta National to see headliner Tiger Woods make another comeback.

The last of overnight storms delayed the ceremonial start 30 minutes with Player followed to the first tee by 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson, who stepped into the honorary starter role left vacant by the passing of Lee Elder, the first Black man to compete in the Masters. But the dreary weather could not dampen the buzz or expectations, as golf fans lucky enough to have secured one of sport's most coveted tickets moved quickly to stake out their places around some of the sport's most famous holes and wait for the man of the moment, Woods to appear.

Anticipation around the year's first major has soared since Woods on Tuesday announced he not only planned to play the Masters, but believes he could win a sixth Green Jacket just 14 months after doctors considered the possibility of having to amputate his right leg.

Woods who partners South African Louis Oosthuizen and Chile's Joaquin Niemann is scheduled to tee off at 1104am ET (1504 GMT). After two years of COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of spectators, it seemed like old times at Augusta National as massive galleries washed over the course.

While the focus is on Woods there will be a galaxy of golfing stars for patrons to choose to follow, including betting favourite Spaniard Jon Rahm and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who again will seek to complete the career Grand Slam with a Masters win.

