Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA agree new financial sustainability rules for clubs

UEFA's executive committee has approved new "sustainability regulations" to replace the previous Financial Fair Play system, president Aleksander Ceferin said on Thursday. A new "squad cost rule" will limit spending on wages, transfers and agent fees to 70% of a club's revenue -- with that figure reached after a three-year gradual change.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 18:16 IST
Soccer-UEFA agree new financial sustainability rules for clubs

UEFA's executive committee has approved new "sustainability regulations" to replace the previous Financial Fair Play system, president Aleksander Ceferin said on Thursday.

A new "squad cost rule" will limit spending on wages, transfers and agent fees to 70% of a club's revenue -- with that figure reached after a three-year gradual change. "UEFA's first financial regulations, introduced in 2010, served its primary purpose," Ceferin said at the Executive Committee meeting in Nyon.

"They helped pull European football finances back from the brink and revolutionised how European football clubs are run. "However, the evolution of the football industry, alongside the inevitable financial effects of the pandemic, has shown the need for wholesale reform and new financial sustainability regulations."

UEFA added that acceptable losses will double from 30 million euros ($32.74 million) over three years to 60 million euros over the same period. The new regulations will come into force in June 2022, with a gradual implementation over three years so clubs have time to adapt.

($1 = 0.9163 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022