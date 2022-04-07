140 Players due to be compensated from FIFA Fund for Football Players

A further 140 players are due to be compensated from the FIFA Fund for Football Players following a decision taken by the FIFA-FIFPRO Steering Committee in line with the programme's protocol (https://fifa.fans/3DMtIRG).

Created in 2020 (https://fifa.fans/3Km4hbV) to provide financial assistance to players who have neither been paid nor have the chance of duly receiving the salaries agreed with their clubs, more than 1,000 players had already received (https://fifa.fans/3rakcCD) payments from the fund last year during the initial application phase.

The 140 approved applications correspond to phase two and relate to the period from July to December 2020, for which a total of USD 3m had been allocated. Overall, applications relating to 39 clubs from 22 member associations were received as a result of clubs going out of business due to insolvency proceedings, being disaffiliated from their respective member association or ceasing to participate in professional football altogether.

As part of the scheme's launch, FIFA set aside USD 16 million, which was divided into four application cycles as follows:

1 July 2015 – 30 June 2020: USD 5 million

1 July 2020 – 31 December 2020: USD 3 million

1 January 2021 – 31 December 2021: USD 4 million

1 January 2022 – 31 December 2022: USD 4 million

With two of the four application periods having concluded, FIFA now welcomes the submission of applications covering periods 3 and 4 via the application page (https://fifa.fans/3uipcHo).

"The FIFA Fund for Football Players is making a significant impact in terms of ensuring the protection of players in need. Together with FIFPRO, we look forward to entering the second half of this landmark initiative, which is providing essential support to football's main actors," said Emilio García Silvero, FIFA Chief Legal & Compliance Officer.

"Parallel to this initiative, we have been making concrete steps in recent years towards further improving our legal framework, precisely in order to deal with the non-payment of players' wages."

"The FIFA Fund for Football Players has once more proven to be an important safeguard for professional football players worldwide. In the second phase of the fund, another 140 players from 15 leagues will see a substantial part of their unpaid wages recovered in countries where there are insufficient salary protection mechanisms at domestic level," commented Roy Vermeer, FIFPRO Legal Director.

"It is incredibly difficult for players to deal with a situation in which they know they are entitled to their wages but are deprived of their payment. It is even more trying when this is because of irresponsible club management. FIFA's agreement to establish this fund has been a game changer for many players and should serve as a blueprint for other football governing bodies at both national and continental levels."

(With Inputs from APO)