Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports releases contribution of USD 72,124 to UNESCO Fund for Elimination of Doping in Sport

As per the resolution of 7COP held in Paris, 29-31 September 2019, the State Parties had agreed to 1% of the contribution of the regular budget of the respective nation to UNESCO towards the Fund for the Elimination of Doping in Sport. Pursuant to the commitment and Resolution 8CP/14 of Eighth Session of the Conference of Parties (COP8) held at UNESCO Hqrs, Paris, from 26 to 28 October 2021, the Government of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has released an enhanced contribution of India to UNESCO Fund for Elimination of Doping in Sport to twice the assessed value i.e. USD 72,124 in 2022.

First time in 2021, the Government of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports made a contribution of USD 28172 towards the UNESCO Fund on the basis of the request received from UNESCO. In the background, Copenhagen Declaration on Anti-Doping in Sport was agreed to by the Government of India in March 2003, which was the political document through which Governments signalled their intention to formally recognize and implement the World Anti-Doping Code brought out by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

This was the first step toward the preparation of the UNESCO International Convention against Doping in Sport. India is a signatory to the International Convention Against Doping in Sport, also known as the "UNESCO Anti-Doping Convention", which was ratified by India on 07 November 2007. The purpose of the Convention is to promote the prevention of and the fight against doping in sports, with a view to its elimination. The National Anti-Doping Agency, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Youth Affairs, is responsible for adopting, implementing and enforcing anti-doping programmes in India. In the Asia-Oceania region, there are a total of 55 member countries (40 in Asia and 15 in Oceania), who are signatories to the Convention.

UNESCO has conveyed their thanks and appreciated the Government of India's ongoing contribution to the Fund and commitment to the fight against doping in sport, notably playing a key role in the Convention's governance as a member of the Fund's Approval Committee for 2022-2023. This contribution, doubling the amount of the minimum 1% contribution, will be included in the certified financial statement of the Fund, which will be presented to COP9, States Parties' contributions to support the implementation of the Fund's Operational Strategy 2020-2025. (ANI)

