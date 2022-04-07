Left Menu

Tamil Nadu defeat Madhya Pradesh on Day 2 of HI Senior Men National C'ship

The 12th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2022 witnessed high octane action on Day 2 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The 12th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2022 witnessed high octane action on Day 2 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. In the first match of the day in Pool G, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu ran out 4 - 0 winners against Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Sundarapandi (33', 59'), Dinesh Kumar (3') and Saravana Kumar (40') delivered the goals for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

In Pool H, Hockey Haryana laid the marker down with a 21 - 1 victory over Assam Hockey. Rohit (17', 19', 22', 32', 38', 39', 47') led the charge with 7 goals to his name, followed by Deepak (5', 55', 59'), Pankaj (12', 55'), Prince (27', 28'), Deepak (34', 46'), Pankaj (44', 52'), Mohit (36', 50') and Pardeep Rana (57'), who all added to the score sheet with their efforts. Mohd Salman Khan (34') pulled one goal back for Assam Hockey. In the second Pool H match of the day, the Hockey Association of Odisha emerged with a convincing 10 - 0 win against Goans Hockey. Captain Sudeep Chirmako (38', 52', 55', 57') led from the front with four goals, while Amandeep Lakra (45', 49'), Prajukt Nag (9'), Rajin Kandulna (31'), Anugrah Kujur (47') and Matiyas Dang (59') also chipped in with goals. (ANI)

