LSG beat DC by six wickets

Brief Scores Delhi Capitals 149 for 3 in 20 overs Prithvi Shaw 61, Rishabh Pant 39 not out, Sarfaraz Khan 36 not out Ravi Bishnoi 222.Lucknow Super Giants 155 for 4 in 19.4 overs Quinton de Kock 80 Kuldeep Yadav 231.

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 07-04-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 23:41 IST
Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday. Invited to bat first, DC posted 149 for 3 with opener Prithvi Shaw top-scoring with a 34-ball 61 while captain Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan chipped in with 39 not out and 36 not out respectively.

LSG chased down the target with two balls to spare, thanks largely to South African Quinton de Kock's superlative 80 from 52 balls.

For DC, Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets while Shardul Thakur and Lalit Yadav got one each. Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 149 for 3 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 61, Rishabh Pant 39 not out, Sarfaraz Khan 36 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 2/22).

Lucknow Super Giants: 155 for 4 in 19.4 overs (Quinton de Kock 80; Kuldeep Yadav 2/31).

