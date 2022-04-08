Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Former champion Willett enjoys solid start at Augusta

Danny Willett relished a return to the scene of his greatest triumph as the Englishman turned back the clock at Augusta National on Thursday to put himself into contention with a rock-solid start to the Masters. Willet, who missed the cut in four of the last five Masters since his 2016 triumph, mixed two bogeys with five birdies in windy conditions for a three-under par 69 that marked his best opening round at Augusta National.

Soccer-UEFA agrees new financial sustainability rules for clubs

Top European clubs will be limited to spending no more than 70% of their revenue on their squads under new "sustainability regulations" passed by UEFA's executive committee on Thursday. The new approach will replace the previous Financial Fair Play system and introduces a "squad cost rule" that will limit spending on wages, transfers and agent fees.

Tennis-Serena Williams hints at Wimbledon return after a year on the sidelines

Former world number one Serena Williams hinted on Thursday that she could make her long-awaited return at Wimbledon in June, exactly a year since she last played on the tour at the same Grand Slam. Williams, 40, limped out of last year's first-round match at Wimbledon in tears due to a leg injury.

Motor racing-Changes afoot as Formula One returns Down Under

Two years after the Australian Grand Prix was scrapped due to COVID-19 hours before the first practice, Formula One returns Down Under to an upgraded Albert Park and a warm welcome from local fans starved of elite motor sport through the pandemic. Plenty has changed since Valtteri Bottas won the 2019 race for Mercedes in Melbourne, kicking off another season dominated by former team mate Lewis Hamilton and the Silver Arrows.

Golf-Remarkable Woods in Masters hunt after opening 71

Back playing the Masters after a career-threatening car crash, Tiger Woods said he thought he could win a sixth Green Jacket and on Thursday he made a few more believers after carding a solid opening 71. In his first competitive round of golf in 508 days, Woods mixed three birdie with two bogeys at Augusta National to sit three behind clubhouse leader Australian Cameron Smith, who started and finished with double bogeys in a four-under 68.

Golf-Australian Smith bookends strong Masters start with double-bogeys

Cameron Smith bookended his opening round at windy Augusta National on Thursday with double-bogeys but did more than enough in between to bolster his hopes of becoming only the second Australian to win the Masters. Smith carded eight birdies over a sizzling 12-hole stretch en route to a four-under-par 68 that left him with a one-shot clubhouse lead.

Soccer-Liverpool's Klopp says it's a 'joy' to study Man City ahead of title clash

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says it is simply a joy to carry out their analysis work on Manchester City ahead of Sunday's Premier League title clash at the Etihad Stadium. The two teams, who have dominated the league over the past five seasons, are seperated by just a point with leaders City hoping they can restore some breathing space with a victory.

Volkswagen, Porsche and Audi open to entering Formula One - spokesperson

Volkswagen and its brands Porsche and Audi are open to entering Formula 1, a Volkswagen spokesperson said on Thursday, after months of speculation that the two brands were in negotiation over partnerships to enter the highest class of international motor racing. The German carmaker, which has not previously been involved with Formula One but has worked with Red Bull in the world rally championship, did not announce how it planned on entering the sport.

Motor racing-Long Beach defending champion Herta says quick turnaround is a bonus

Colton Herta roared to victory at the COVID-19 delayed Grand Prix of Long Beach just six months ago and said the quick turnaround gives him an advantage heading into Sunday's IndyCar competition. The 21-year-old Andretti Autosport driver emerged as the victor after 85 laps in his Long Beach debut and sees no downside to returning to the challenging street course so soon.

NFL-Two more coaches join Flores' discrimination lawsuit against league, teams

Two more coaches have joined former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores's class action lawsuit alleging discrimination against Black candidates for top-level coaching and management jobs in the National Football League (NFL), according to an amended complaint filed on Thursday. Flores, who is Black, was fired as head coach of the Dolphins in January after back-to-back seasons with winning records. In February he filed his complaint in Manhattan federal court, accusing the NFL and its 32 teams of racial discrimination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)