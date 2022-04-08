Sports News Roundup: NHL roundup: Auston Matthews breaks Leafs' goal record; Motor racing-Alonso targets another two or three years in F1 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Auston Matthews breaks Leafs' goal record

Auston Matthews set Toronto's single-season goal record in regulation, then scored his 56th of the campaign 2:10 into overtime as the visiting Maple Leafs extended their point streak to a season-high seven with a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Matthews, who recorded a career-high 12 shots on goal, got his milestone 55th score on a power play with 1:02 left in the second period. Amid a career season with 97 points, Matthews broke Rick Vaive's club mark of 54 goals from 1981-82 and extended his point streak to 15 games.

Motor racing-Alonso targets another two or three years in F1

Twice world champion Fernando Alonso is enjoying his comeback in Formula One and hopes to have another two or three years in the series, the Spaniard said on Friday. Alonso returned at the start of last season following a two-year break after becoming disillusioned with the sport and took up his one-year contract extension with Alpine for this season.

Golf-For Woods, pleasure and pain after Masters first round

Tiger Woods described his first competitive round of golf in 508 days as painful and positive after pushing himself to an opening-round one-under 71 at the Masters on Thursday and into the battle for a record-equalling sixth Green Jacket. Fourteen months after a career-threatening car crash there is still a long painful road ahead for the 46-year-old if he is to match Jack Nicklaus's master's victories.

Golf-Remarkable Woods in Masters hunt after opening 71

Back playing the Masters after a career-threatening car crash, Tiger Woods said he thought he could win a sixth Green Jacket and on Thursday made a few more believers after carding a solid opening 71. In his first competitive round of golf in 508 days, Woods mixed three birdies with two bogeys at Augusta National to sit in a tie for 10th four back of South Korea's Im Sung-jae, who is alone atop the leaderboard after posting a five-under 67 highlighted by an eagle at the par-five 13th.

NBA roundup: Nuggets seal playoff bid as Nikola Jokic makes history

Nikola Jokic overcame a gash on his head to finish with 35 points and 16 rebounds while grabbing a piece of NBA history as the host Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-109 on Thursday night to clinch a top-six spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Jokic became the first NBA player to compile 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists in a season. He needed 31 points to reach the milestone and returned in the fourth quarter to hit the mark. He cut his head in the first minute of the game due to an inadvertent elbow by the Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. Jokic was bleeding badly before being bandaged, and he wore a red headband the rest of the night.

Golf-Hot start propels Im to first-round lead at Masters

A hot start and pristine driving game propelled South Korea's Im Sung-jae past the competition in the first round at the Masters on Thursday, as he continues his bid for a maiden major title. The 24-year-old carded a five-under-par 67 through a mix of five birdies - including three in a row to start the round - two bogeys and an eagle on the par-five 13. He finished the day with a one-stroke lead over Australian Cameron Smith.

Motor racing-Ferrari on top in Australian GP practice

Ferrari's promising start to the Formula One season continued on Friday as the glamour team dominated free practice at the Australian Grand Prix at a revamped Albert Park circuit. Ferrari's championship leader Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets with a lap of one minute, 18.978 in the second free practice after being second to teammate Carlos Sainz in the first.

Soccer-Ronaldo is not Portugal's only threat, says South Korea coach

South Korea coach Paulo Bento said Portugal are much more than a one-man team and stopping Cristiano Ronaldo will be just one of their tasks when they meet at the World Cup later this year. Bento knows all about the qualities of the 37-year-old Manchester United forward, having managed his native Portugal from 2010 to 2014. In addition to the former European champions, Korea have also been drawn to face Ghana and Uruguay in Qatar.

MLB roundup: Bobby Witt Jr. stars in debut for Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. made his major league debut even more memorable with a two-out, go-ahead double in the bottom of the eighth as the Royals defeated the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 on a cold, blustery Opening Day Thursday in Kansas City. Michael A. Taylor led off the eighth inning with a walk and Nicky Lopez bunted Taylor to second. After Whit Merrifield struck out, Witt pulled a hanging slider into left field to drive in Taylor with the go-ahead run. Witt then scored an insurance run on a single up the middle by Andrew Benintendi.

NFL-Two more coaches join Flores' discrimination lawsuit against league, teams

Two more coaches have joined former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores's class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination against Black candidates for top-level coaching and management jobs in the National Football League (NFL), according to an amended complaint filed on Thursday. Flores, who is Black, was fired as head coach of the Dolphins in January after back-to-back seasons with winning records. In February he filed his complaint in Manhattan federal court, accusing the NFL and its 32 teams of racial discrimination.

