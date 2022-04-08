Left Menu

South Africa wins toss, bats in 2nd Test against Bangladesh

Bangladesh has made two changes as it tries to save a draw in the two-test series.Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal returns to the lineup in Gqeberha, the city formerly called Port Elizabeth, after missing the first game with an illness.

PTI | Gqeberha | Updated: 08-04-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 15:07 IST
South Africa wins toss, bats in 2nd Test against Bangladesh
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first in the second Test against Bangladesh on Friday. The home team also kept an unchanged lineup from its victory in the first match. Bangladesh has made two changes as it tries to save a draw in the two-test series.

Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal returns to the lineup in Gqeberha, the city formerly called Port Elizabeth, after missing the first game with an illness. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam also plays in place of pace bowler Taskin Ahmed, who picked up a shoulder injury in the first test.

Bangladesh won the one-day series on this tour, the first time it has won a series of any kind in South Africa.

The tourists also looked competitive at times in the first test in Durban before crumbling to 53 all out on the final day to lose by 220 runs.

South Africa has a changed squad for the series with a number of top players missing because of the Indian Premier League.

That meant batsman Ryan Rickelton and seamer Lizaad Williams made their test debuts in the first match and spinner Simon Harmer was recalled for his first test in seven years.

Lineups: South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States
4
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022