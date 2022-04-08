Left Menu

IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri calls Shubman Gill one of finest talents in world cricket

Former Indian captain and ex-head coach of senior national men's team, Ravi Shastri, has hailed Gujarat Titans' opener Shubman Gill as one of the finest batting talents in world cricket.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-04-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 16:07 IST
IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri calls Shubman Gill one of finest talents in world cricket
Shubman Gill during his knock against Delhi Capitals (Image: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian captain and ex-head coach of senior national men's team, Ravi Shastri, has hailed Gujarat Titans' opener Shubman Gill as one of the finest batting talents in world cricket. Gill played a blistering knock of 84 runs off 46 balls against Delhi Capitals and helped Gujarat Titans in registering their second victory of IPL 2022.

While speaking on Gill's performance in the early stages of the tournament, Shastri said on Cricket Live on Star Sports, "Gill is one of the finest talents in the country and in world cricket, to be honest. If he gets going, he can score big. He makes it (batting) look easy when he's set. He's got the punch, he's got the time, and he's got the power to clear the ground. He's just made for this format of the game. It's just his shot selection, his rotation of the strike which helps him take the pressure away." "He's the guy who's capable of putting bad balls away. Very good on the short ball and the short-arm jab. Early stages in the tournament, good batting tracks, you get to your highest score, you're playing for a new franchisee, it can only boost your confidence," he added.

Gujarat Titans will be going up against Punjab Kings for their next IPL 2022 clash at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
3
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022