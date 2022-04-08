The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *IPL match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in Mumbai.

*Report of India vs Netherlands in FIH Women's Pro League in Bhubaneswar. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-CHAHAL-ANECDOTE ''Dangled from 15th-floor balcony'', Chahal recalls 2013 close shave Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) In a shocking revelation, India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said he had a close shave in 2013 when a drunk Mumbai Indians player dangled him from the 15th-floor balcony of a Bengaluru hotel.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-SRH-PREVIEW MI need to fire in unison to effect turnaround Pune, Apr 8 (PTI) More than the individual brilliance, Mumbai Indians need to fire as a unit if they have to effect a turnaround as they gear up to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-SRH-PREVIEW Focus on Gaikwad as CSK face SRH in battle of strugglers Navi Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Battling poor form, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will be under the scanner when strugglers Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off in the IPL here on Saturday, looking to register their first win.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-WARM-UP India to play warm-up games against Derbyshire, Northamptonshire ahead of England limited overs series New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) India will take on Derbyshire and Northamptonshire in two T20 warm-up fixtures ahead of their white-ball series against England in July.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-WC-JR-IND India beat South Korea 3-0 to enter Women's Jr Hockey WC semifinals Potchefstroom, Apr 8 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team continued its unbeaten run and defeated South Korea 3-0 here on Friday to enter the semifinals of the FIH Junior World Cup for only the second time.

SPO-BAD-2NDLD IND Srikanth, Sindhu enter semifinals of Korea Open (Eds: Updating with latest results) Suncheon, Apr 8 (PTI) Top Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the semifinals of the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament with contrasting wins here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-PANT Need to rectify losing wickets in bunch: DC captain Pant Navi Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant says his team needs to quickly sort out the ''pattern'' of losing wickets in a bunch and play less dot balls in the middle overs to turn things around after suffering successive defeats in the IPL.

SPO-BOX-THAILAND-IND Thailand Open Boxing: Amit, Sumit and Ananta storm into finals, 3 others bow out with bronze medals New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Three Indian pugilists, including world championship silver medallist Amit Panghal, punched their way into the finals of the Thailand Open boxing tournament in Phuket on Friday.

SPO-FOOTBALLER-LD DEATH Chibuzor, Nigerian forward of 80s and Maidan favourite, dies (Eds: Adds inputs) Kolkata, Apr 8 (PTI) Former Nigerian footballer-turned-priest Chibuzor Nwakanma, Kolkata Maidan's favourite in the 1980s, died on Friday. He was 57.

SPO-FOOT-IND-AIFF-DAS Main issue with football in India is league structure: Kushal Das Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das on Friday said that the main issue with football in the country is the lack of a robust league structure.

.MUMBAI SPD9 SPO-CRI-IPL-SHASTRI-GILL Shubman Gill is one of the finest talents in world cricket: Shastri Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Former India coach Ravi Shastri has called young batter Shubman Gill ''one of the finest talents in world cricket'', someone who is tailor-made for the game's T20 format because of his wide range of strokes.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-PREVIEW Holders Gokulam Kerala look to close gap on leaders Mohammedan SC Kalyani (WB), Apr 8 (PTI) Defending champions Gokulam Kerala will look to close the gap on leaders Mohammedan SC when they play Indian Arrows in their I-League fixture here on Saturday. SPO-CRI-IPL-FINE (CORRECTED) Pant fined for DC's slow over rate against LSG (Eds: Adding a missing word in intro) Navi Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined Rs 12 lakh for his side's slow over rate against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match here.

.PUNE SPD7 SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-BOND Bond expects turnaround from MI bowlers after 3 losses Pune, Apr 8 (PTI) Shane Bond expects a turnaround from Mumbai Indians bowlers soon, but for that he said the five-time champions will have to stick to their plans, starting with Friday's IPL game against Royal Challengers Bangalore here.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-ROHIT Rohit urges MI teammates to show desperation and hunger after 3 losses Pune, Apr 8 (PTI) Not one to blame individuals for the team's poor show, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has called on his teammates to show little ''desperation and hunger'' to cross the finishing line in the upcoming games after suffering their third successive loss in the IPL here.

