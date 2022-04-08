Left Menu

Tewatia's two sixes off last two balls after Gill's 96 power Titans to six-wicket win

Rahul Tewatia hit two sixes off the last two balls after Shubman Gill struck his highest IPL score as Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by six wickets here on Friday.Sent in to bat, Liam Livingstone scored 64 off 27 balls, laced with seven boundaries and four sixes to help Punjab Kings reach 189 for 9.In reply, Gill smashed 96 off 59 balls.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 23:47 IST
Rahul Tewatia hit two sixes off the last two balls after Shubman Gill struck his highest IPL score as Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by six wickets here on Friday.

Sent in to bat, Liam Livingstone scored 64 off 27 balls, laced with seven boundaries and four sixes to help Punjab Kings reach 189 for 9.

In reply, Gill smashed 96 off 59 balls. He shared a 101-run partnership with debutant Sai Sudarsan (35) before Rahul Tewatia (13 off 3) finished off the match with two consecutive sixes.

For the Titans, star spinner Rashid Khan (3/22) snared three wickets, while medium pacer Darshan Nalkande (2/37), who is making his IPL debut, accounted for two Punjab batters. Mohammed Shami (1/36), Hardik Pandya (1/36) and Lockie Ferguson (1/33) claimed one wicket each. Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 189 for 9 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 64, Shikhar Dhawan 35; Rashid Khan 3/22) Gujarat Titans 190 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 96, Sai Sudarsan 35; Kagiso Rabada 2/35).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

