Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Oosthuizen withdraws from Masters with injury

South African Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion, withdrew from the second round of the Masters due to injury, Augusta National Golf Club officials said on Friday. Oosthuizen, who was partnered with Tiger Woods and Chile's Joaquin Niemann, had been scheduled to go out in the afternoon wave at 1:41pm ET (1741 GMT).

Golf - Im struggles at windy Augusta but firmly in the Masters mix

Overnight Masters leader Im Sung-jae struggled in tough scoring conditions at windswept Augusta National on Friday but did well to limit the damage and was rewarded with a share of the second-round clubhouse lead on Friday. Im, who started the day with a one-shot lead after opening with a sparkling 67, grinded out a two-over-par 74 in tougher conditions to reach the clubhouse level with 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel (69) at three under on the week.

Golf-Woods comeback faces Master headwinds

Tiger Woods was trying to steady the ship as winds threatened to blow his Masters comeback off course as he reached the midway point of the second round on Friday five shots back of clubhouse leaders Charl Schwartzel and Im Sung-jae. Back in action this week after a February 2021 car accident nearly cost him his right leg, Woods set the golf world alight on Thursday when he posted a one-under 71 to crank up expectations.

Baseball - Resilient Yankees, relieved fans welcome season once in doubt

New York Yankees fans had two things to celebrate on Friday: their team beat hated rival Boston and the season that some feared might never arrive, in fact, did. The 2022 season was thrown into doubt after Major League Baseball (MLB) locked out its players in December and in March canceled the start of the regular season. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced a detente had been reached nine days later.

Golf - Cink aces the par-three 16th hole at the Masters

Stewart Cink may not be in contention at the Masters but managed to generate one of the biggest roars of the week as the former British Open champion aced the famed par-three 16th hole during second-round action on Friday. Cink began walking off the tee when his ball landed safely on the green, some 30 feet from the flag, before stopping in his tracks as the ball made its way down a slope and into the cup.

Tennis-Becker found guilty of four charges in bankruptcy trial

German tennis great Boris Becker was on Friday found guilty of four charges, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets, under the Insolvency Act 1986 following his bankruptcy trial in London. The 54-year-old six-times Grand Slam champion, who was on trial at Southwark Crown Court, was facing 24 counts under the act relating to the period from May to October 2017.

Golf-Korda recovering after surgery for blood clot in arm

World number two Nelly Korda is recovering at home after having surgery for a blood clot in her arm, the 23-year-old American said on Friday. Korda began treatment for the clot last month after seeking advice for swelling in her arm following a workout in Florida.

Soccer-Ronaldo back for Man Utd but injured Shaw faces weeks out

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will return for their Premier League clash with Everton after overcoming illness but defender Luke Shaw will be unavailable for up to three weeks, interim manager Ralf Rangnick said on Friday. Ronaldo, United's top goalscorer this season with 12 league goals, will be back after missing their 1-1 draw with Leicester City last weekend while Shaw is set for a spell out due to follow-up treatment for a broken leg sustained in 2015.

Baseball - MLB Opening Day rosters feature 275 international players

A total 275 international players from a record-tying 21 countries and territories appeared on Opening Day rosters, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Friday. The total number of international players represents 28.2% of a total pool of 975 players and trails only the 291 recorded in 2020, MLB said in a news release.

Cycling-Transgender women unable to compete in British Cycling events as policy suspended

British Cycling suspended its Transgender and Non-binary Participation Policy with immediate effect on Friday, denying transgender women the chance to compete in domestic women's races until the policy was reviewed. British Cycling said it had taken the decision to suspend the policy due to differences between its own policy and that of the world governing body (UCI).

