Left Menu

Boxing: Govind, Ananta, Sumit strike gold; India ends Thailand Open with 10 medals

The gold medal winners will earn USD 2,000 while the silver and bronze medallists will fetch USD 1,000 and USD 500 respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 14:06 IST
Boxing: Govind, Ananta, Sumit strike gold; India ends Thailand Open with 10 medals
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian boxers Govind Sahani (48kg), Ananta Pralhad Chopde (54kg) and Sumit (75kg) struck gold at the Thailand Open in Phuket, notching up comprehensive wins in their respective bouts on Saturday.

Sahani and Sumit, the reigning national champion, dominated their bouts from start to finish and won with identical 5-0 margins against local pugilists Natthaphon Thuamcharoen and Peetapat Yeasungnoen respectively.

Ananta, on the other hand, displayed a good mix of aggression and defense to topple Thai boxer Ritthiamon Saengsawang by unanimous decision. However, Amit Panghal (52kg) and Monika (48kg), Varinder Singh (60kg) and Ashish Kumar (81kg), could not go the distance and ended their campaigns with a silver each.

Panghal, the 2019 world championship silver medallist, lost a closely-fought bout to Rogen Ladon of Phillipines via a 2-3 split decision.

With little separating the two boxers through the course of the bout, the 26-year-old Indian managed to edge past the Filipino in the first round. But Laden made a comeback to take the following two rounds.

In the men's 81kg summit clash, Ashish, last edition's 75kg gold medallist, toiled hard but couldn't find a way to stop Kazakhstan's Nurbek Oralbay, succumbing to a 0-5 loss.

The 26-year-old Monika, on the other hand, put up a spirited performance but went down to local boxer Chutamas Raksa 0-5 to settle for the silver medal.

Varinder also went down by a 0-5 margin to local boxer Khunatip Pidnuch.

The Indian contingent bettered its last edition's haul of eight medals — one gold, four silver and three bronze.

Indian boxers bring home 10 medals, including three golds, four silvers, and three bronze with three boxers yet to fight in their final bouts.

Manisha (57kg), Pooja (69kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) had signed off with bronze medals on Friday. The gold medal winners will earn USD 2,000 while the silver and bronze medallists will fetch USD 1,000 and USD 500 respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States
4
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022