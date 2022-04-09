Left Menu

South Africa in position of strength at 384-7 vs. Bangladesh

PTI | Gqeberha | Updated: 09-04-2022 16:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tailender Keshav Maharaj hit 55 not out to take South Africa to a position of strength on 384-7 at lunch on the second day of the second and final test against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Maharaj played with attacking intent after the home team had been 278-5 in its first innings overnight.

Maharaj, South Africa's matchwinner with the ball in the first test, hit four fours and three sixes in his fourth test half-century. His innings pushed South Africa on despite losing Kyle Verreynne for 22 and Wiaan Mulder for 33.

Spinner Taijul Islam bowled Mulder to take his fourth wicket while seamer Khaled Ahmed has three wickets.

Maharaj and Mulder added 81 for the seventh wicket. Maharaj's spin partner Simon Harmer was with him on 3 not out at the break.

Maharaj's batting in Gqeberha followed up his figures of 7-32 in the first test in Durban, which helped South Africa bowl Bangladesh out for 53 to win the series opener by 220 runs.

