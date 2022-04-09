Left Menu

Cricket-Former England head coach Silverwood takes Sri Lanka role

"They have a talented and passionate group of players and I am really looking forward to meeting up with the players and coaching staff very soon." Silverwood stepped down from his England position in February after the team lost the five-test Ashes series in Australia 4-0.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 17:13 IST
Cricket-Former England head coach Silverwood takes Sri Lanka role
Chris Silverwood Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former England head coach Chris Silverwood has been appointed as the head coach of Sri Lanka's men's team for two years, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Saturday. The island country has been without a full-time head coach since South African Mickey Arthur stepped down late last year.

"I am very excited to be on board with Sri Lanka and I cannot wait to get over to Colombo and get started," Silverwood said in an SLC statement. "They have a talented and passionate group of players and I am really looking forward to meeting up with the players and coaching staff very soon."

Silverwood stepped down from his England position in February after the team lost the five-test Ashes series in Australia 4-0. His first assignment with the Sri Lankan team will be a two-test series in Bangladesh next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022