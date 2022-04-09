CSK score 154 for 7 vs SRH
Chennai Super Kings scored 154 for 7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Saturday.
Moeen Ali top scored with a 48 off 35 deliveries for CSK, while skipper Ravindra Jadeja hit a quickfire 15-ball-23. T Natarajan and Washington Sundar got a couple of wickets each.
Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 154 for 7 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 48, Ambati Rayudu 27, Washington Sundar 2/21, T Natarajan 2/30).
