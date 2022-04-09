Left Menu

Dipika reaches twin finals at WSF World Doubles Championships

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 17:34 IST
Dipika Pallikal Karthik Image Credit: Wikipedia
Indian squash ace Dipika Pallikal Karthik progressed to the finals of both the women's and mixed doubles at the WSF World doubles championships in Glasgow.

In mixed doubles, Dipika and Saurav Ghosal beat Wales' Joel Makin and Tesni Evans in an entertaining bout, taking the first game 11-9 before finishing the match with an impressive 11-5 win on Friday.

Dipika also paired up with Joshna Chinappa to reach the summit clash in women's doubles after the New Zealand pairing of Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy withdrew from the semifinal due to an injury.

''For us women, our bodies go through a lot, day in and day out, and I think it's important to believe in ourselves,'' Dipika, who give birth to twins last October, was quoted as saying by worldsquash.org. ''What's really worked for me is I've had a lot of support from family and friends and that's why I'm here today because a lot of people believed in me.'' The pair returning to competition after over three years will face the winner of the match between England's Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters and the Malaysian pair Rachel Arnold and Sivasangari Subramaniam.

The second-seeded Dipika and Saurav will take on fourth-seeded Alison Waters and Adrian Waller of England in the finals.

India has never won a gold medal at the World Doubles Squash Championships.

