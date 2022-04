Abhishek Sharma stars in easy 8-wicket win for SRH against CSK

Young all-rounder Abhishek Sharma scored 75 off 50 balls to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to an eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match on Saturday.

CSK has now lost four matches on the trot.

Batting first, Chennai Super Kings scored 154 for 7 but SRH surpassed the target in 17.4 overs. Earlier, Moeen Ali top scored with a 48 off 35 deliveries for CSK, while skipper Ravindra Jadeja hit a quickfire 15-ball-23. T Natarajan and Washington Sundar got a couple of wickets each for SRH.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 154 for 7 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 48, Ambati Rayudu 27, Washington Sundar 2/21, T Natarajan 2/30). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 155 for 2 in 17.4 overs (Abhishek Sharma 75, Rahul Tripathi 39 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 1/30).

