FIH Pro League: Indian women's team loses in shootout to Netherlands

The Indian women's hockey team lost to defending champions Netherlands by 3-1 in a shootout in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Saturday. India and Netherlands played out another close game of hockey under a scorching sun in Bhubaneswar, with 60 minutes proving inadequate to separate the two sides, requiring a shoot-out; where the young Dutch eves finally got the better of their experienced Indian counterparts.

It took the hosts a total of 34 seconds to get their first goal today, as their attack from the starting whistle led to a penalty corner that was deflected by a Dutch defender and then turned in by Rajwinder in front of the goal. Second-quarter again saw momentum swing India's way to begin with, as they won the midfield battle, cutting off the passing lanes that the Netherlands like to use to build their attacks, but with the conditions taking their toll, the Netherlands finally started getting the better of India to close the first half and forced Savita into three saves in the final 2 minutes, but she was up to the challenge and India took the 1 goal lead into the half.

After the goalless third quarter, the 4th quarter saw the match swing again as the Netherlands, desperate for an equalizer, started instituting a high press of their own. Indian GK Savita kept the Indian lead intact with save after save from the penalty corners, but the Dutch were unrelenting. They finally got a goal back through captain Yibbi Jansen in the 54th minute, who finally got a lot of power behind one of her flicks and Savita couldn't react in time to stop the ball sailing over her right shoulder.

India could have regained their lead almost immediately but Gurjit's penalty corner came out after rattling the post. The match ended at 1-1 forcing a shootout, which India lost 3-1. The match was India's final home fixture in the Women's FIH Pro League 2021-22. Savita Punia and Co. will travel to Antwerp next to play Belgium on June 11 and 12. (ANI)

