Left Menu

Boost for Marsch's Leeds with 3-0 win at Watford

PTI | Watford | Updated: 09-04-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 22:03 IST
Boost for Marsch's Leeds with 3-0 win at Watford
Raphinha put Jesse Marsch's team ahead at Vicarage Road in the 21st, and Rodrigo doubled the lead in the 73rd. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Leeds moved further away from the relegation zone Saturday with a 3-0 win which inflicted another blow on Watford's increasingly desperate campaign to stay in the Premier League.

Raphinha put Jesse Marsch's team ahead at Vicarage Road in the 21st, and Rodrigo doubled the lead in the 73rd.

Jack Harrison fired in a third goal for the 16th-place visitors in the 85th.

Leeds is starting to look safe for another year in the top tier. It's nine points clear of Burnley, which occupies the final relegation spot, though the Clarets have played three fewer games.

Watford is 19th after its ninth straight home defeat in the league, and six points from safety with seven games left.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022