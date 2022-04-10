Left Menu

Horse racing-Outsider Noble Yeats secures fairytale Grand National win

Two of the favourites failed to finish with last year's winner Minella Times, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, falling at the Valentine's Brook fence and Snow Leopardess pulled up before the second circuit. Any Second Now led the race towards the end and looked set for victory before Noble Yeats surged ahead on the inside to secure a stunning victory, a few days shy of Waley-Cohen's 40th birthday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 00:20 IST
Horse racing-Outsider Noble Yeats secures fairytale Grand National win

Noble Yeats beat overwhelming odds to win the Grand National on Saturday as amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen ended his career with what he described as a "fairytale" victory.

Noble Yeats, an outsider at odds of 50-1, finished ahead of pre-race favourite Any Second Now with Delta Work third and Santini fourth. Two of the favourites failed to finish with last year's winner Minella Times, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, falling at the Valentine's Brook fence and Snow Leopardess pulled up before the second circuit.

Any Second Now led the race towards the end and looked set for victory before Noble Yeats surged ahead on the inside to secure a stunning victory, a few days shy of Waley-Cohen's 40th birthday. "I can't say anything, it's a dream, I couldn't believe it," Waley-Cohen told ITV.

"I've got to say thank you -- because it's my last ever ride -- to dad. Unwavering belief and love, over 23 years and never a cross word. It's been a love affair. "To my wife, long-suffering. They aren't all good days. There are bad days in this sport. She's always here to support me... It's a fairytale, it's a fantasy. Just full of love and happiness and gratefulness."

Waley-Cohen said his late brother Thomas, who died of cancer, was with him in spirit. "I do think Thomas is sitting on my back. I ride with his name on my saddle," he added. "Today is a family day. Honestly, you couldn't make it up, could you?"

His father and the horse's owner Robert hailed Sam's victory, saying it was a "dream come true". "I can't speak, I was shouting too much," he said. "Just fabulous."

Noble Yeats' trainer Emmet Mullins said he could not believe the result after the red-hot favourite Any Second Now was beaten by more than a length. "For Sam to go out on a win like that, you could not write it," Mullins said. "I was probably more confident a month ago than I was today. It is the stuff of dreams.

"It's nice when a plan comes together... That last circuit everything seemed to fall into place. I don't know when this will register."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022