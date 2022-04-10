Left Menu

IPL 2022: RCB's Anuj Rawat feels happy to have du Plessis as his opening partner

After defeating Mumbai Indians by seven wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore opening batter Anuj Rawat said that he is happy to have Faf du Plessis as his opening partner.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-04-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 11:43 IST
IPL 2022: RCB's Anuj Rawat feels happy to have du Plessis as his opening partner
RCB opener Anuj Rawat (Photo/IPL-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Inspiring knocks from Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli helped Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

"First of all, it feels great to be a part of RCB. Opening with Faf and having players like Virat in the team and it's a great feeling for me. We have a lot of conversations in between with Faf and I am really happy that he is my opening partner," said Anuj Rawat in a post-match press conference. "As you have seen in the earlier games, I was getting but I was not able to finish it well. Finally in this game, I was having the same mindset as previous games but I am happy that I finished it," he added.

The opening batter further praised spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and called him a 'crucial' part of RCB. "Hasaranga has been really terrific in the bowling department. He has bowled some really good overs in the powerplay and has been really crucial for us," said Rawat.

RCB opener Anuj Rawat smashed 66 runs off 47 balls while former skipper Virat Kohli played a knock of 48 as they chased down the target of 152 with nine balls left. Earlier, RCB bowlers restricted five-time champions MI to 151/6. This is Mumbai Indians' fourth successive loss in the Indian Premier League 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

