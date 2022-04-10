Motor racing-World champion Verstappen out of Australian Grand Prix
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen's Australian Grand Prix came to a premature end on Sunday as the Red Bull driver's car suffered a reliability problem and rolled to a halt during his 39th lap with smoke billowing out.
It was Verstappen's second non-finish of the season, having also suffered one at the opening race in Bahrain.
