Motor racing-World champion Verstappen out of Australian Grand Prix

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 10-04-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 11:47 IST
Max Verstappen Image Credit: Wikipedia
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen's Australian Grand Prix came to a premature end on Sunday as the Red Bull driver's car suffered a reliability problem and rolled to a halt during his 39th lap with smoke billowing out.

It was Verstappen's second non-finish of the season, having also suffered one at the opening race in Bahrain.

