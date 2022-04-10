Motor racing-World champion Verstappen out of Australian Grand Prix

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen's Australian Grand Prix came to a premature end on Sunday as the Red Bull driver's car suffered a reliability problem and rolled to a halt during his 39th lap with smoke billowing out.

It was Verstappen's second non-finish of the season, having also suffered one at the opening race in Bahrain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)