Left Menu

UP defeat Chhattisgarh on Day 4 of HI Senior Men National C'ship

Action from Day 4 of the pool stage of the 12th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2022 continued today in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-04-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 12:41 IST
UP defeat Chhattisgarh on Day 4 of HI Senior Men National C'ship
Teams in action on Day 4 (Photo/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Action from Day 4 of the pool stage of the 12th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2022 continued today in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. In the first match of the day in Pool B, Uttar Pradesh Hockey registered a 7-0 victory over Chhattisgarh Hockey thanks to goals from Dharmendra Yadav (28', 38'), Manish Sahani (39', 60'), Captain Arjun Yadav (58'), Suraj Singh (10') and Mohd Sadiq (38').

In Pool C, Hockey Karnataka began their campaign with a solid 9 - 1 win over Hockey Uttarakhand. The goals were split amongst Somanna BP (11', 49'), Pranam Gowda Y.M (35', 46'), Harish Mutagar (3'), Chelsea Medappa BN (27'), Likhith BM (33'), Deekshith SP (36') and Nachappa IR (41') for Hockey Karnataka. Shahanawaz Hasan (37') scored for Hockey Uttarakhand. In Pool D, Hockey Maharashtra surged to a 7 - 1 win over Kerala Hockey. Captain Taleb Shah (20', 34') and Romesh Pillay (12', 14') bagged a brace each, while Aditya Rasala (19'), Harish Shindgi (27') and Suraj Shahi (31') added one goal each. Premkumar P (49') pulled one goal back for Kerala Hockey in the fourth quarter.

The match of the day was played in Pool H, as Hockey Haryana drew 4 - 4 with the Hockey Association of Odisha. Pankaj (1', 33') and Deepak (19', 56') contributed a brace each for Hockey Haryana. Amandeep Lakra (8', 15', 28', 55') was the star performer for the Hockey Association of Odisha, as he scored all four goals for his side. The Pool G match between Manipur Hockey and Hockey Himachal was forfeited, thereby awarding Hockey Himachal three points along with a default 5-0 victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022