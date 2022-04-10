Left Menu

Motor racing-Leclerc has different 'mindset' with winning Ferrari car

Australian Grand Prix winner Charles Leclerc hailed his team for producing a fast car after Ferrari stormed to the most dominant win of the Formula One season at Albert Park on Sunday. Starting from pole, the 24-year-old from Monaco crossed the finish line more than 20 seconds ahead of Red Bull's runner-up Sergio Perez to claim his fourth career win in style.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 10-04-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 13:52 IST
Motor racing-Leclerc has different 'mindset' with winning Ferrari car
Charles Leclerc Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian Grand Prix winner Charles Leclerc hailed his team for producing a fast car after Ferrari stormed to the most dominant win of the Formula One season at Albert Park on Sunday.

Starting from pole, the 24-year-old from Monaco crossed the finish line more than 20 seconds ahead of Red Bull's runner-up Sergio Perez to claim his fourth career win in style. Having gone winless in the last two years as Ferrari struggled, Leclerc has now won two of the last three races, including the season-opener in Bahrain, to emerge as the early championship favorite.

"It feels incredible ... because now I know underneath me I've got a car that is capable of winning," Leclerc told reporters. "I know that it's in the car and I just have to do the job, so the mindset is a little bit different this year."

Leclerc has now taken a 34-point lead in the drivers' championship ahead of George Russell, who was third for Mercedes on Sunday. Ferrari headed to their home Italian Grand Prix in two weeks with huge momentum, but Leclerc tried to clamp down on the growing hype.

"I don't want to focus too much on the championship for now," he said. "Italy will be incredible, but we need to approach the race weekend just like we approach the first three weekends.

"I think it's extremely important not to put on ourselves extra pressure and not try to overdo things." Ferrari's celebrations were tempered by a crash for Leclerc's partner driver Carlos Sainz soon after he suffered a terrible start from ninth on the grid on hard tyres.

After a skid through grass, he spun across the track and thudded into a wall to finish his race quickly. That followed set-up problems with his car during qualifying on Saturday.

Sainz said he made a mistake with his tyres but was already disrupted by having his steering wheel changed just before his installation lap. "We haven't been great this weekend, it's been a bit of a disaster so we need to learn from it," said the Spaniard.

"I shouldn't have done the mistake and we shouldn't have the problems with the steering that we had yesterday and today."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022