Left Menu

DC trounce KKR by 44 runs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 19:55 IST
DC trounce KKR by 44 runs
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals dished out a clinical performance to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Invited to bat, Prithvi Shaw (51 off 29 balls) and David Warner (61 off 45 balls) struck half-centuries as Delhi Capitals piled up a commendable 215 for 5.

In reply, skipper Shreyas Iyer smashed a 33-ball 54 but Kolkata Knight Riders were bowled out for 171 in 19.4 overs.

Spin-pace duo of Kuldeep Yadav (4/35) and Khaleel Ahmed (3/25) shared seven wickets between them, while Shardul Thakur (2/30) and Lalit Yadav (1/8) also chipped in.

Sunil Narine was the best KKR bowler with figures of 2 for 21.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 215 for 5 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 51, David Warner 61, Sunil Narine 2/21) Kolkata Knight Riders: 171 all-out in 19.4 overs (Shreyas Iyer 54; Kuldeep Yadav 4/35, Khaleel Ahmed 3/25). PTI ATK KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022