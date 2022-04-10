Left Menu

Cycling-Photo finish as Kwiatkowski pips Cosnefroy to win Amstel Gold Race

Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski claimed his second Amstel Gold Race by beating Benoit Cosnefroy in the tightest of sprints after the Frenchman was first declared the winner on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 20:47 IST
Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski claimed his second Amstel Gold Race by beating Benoit Cosnefroy in the tightest of sprints after the Frenchman was first declared the winner on Sunday. AG2R-Citroen rider Cosnefroy launched the two-man sprint with 200 metres to go in Valkenburg, Netherlands at the end of the 254km race, but slammed his fist down to his handle in apparent frustration after the line.

He and Ineos Grenadiers rider Kwiatkowski waited for the jury to announce the winner. After a couple of minutes, Cosnefroy was declared the winner by the PA announcer and his sports director Julien Jurdie said the official race radio also said the Frenchman had won.

Cosnefroy lifted his arms in triumph as he thought he had become the first French winner of the Amstel Gold Race since Bernard Hinault in 1981. A few minutes later, however, it was Kwiatkowski who celebrated his second win in the classic after his 2015 triumph after being awarded victory following a photo finish that showed his perfect bike throw had given him the edge.

Belgian Tiesj Benoot took third place and Dutch Mathieu van der Poel, who lacked stamina in the finale a week after his crushing win at the Tour of Flanders, finished fourth.

