Tennis-Djokovic vows to use tough experiences to fuel his season

Novak Djokovic plans to use the challenging experiences he has endured this year due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19 as fuel for the rest of the season, the world number one said on Sunday ahead of his return to action in Monte Carlo.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported from the country, having initially been admitted to the tournament despite not taking the vaccine.

Golf-Australian Lee's front-nine 30 ties Masters record

Australian Min Woo Lee tied the Masters record for lowest front nine as he reached the turn during final-round action at Augusta National on Sunday with a six-under-par 30. Competing in his first Masters, Lee began the final round 13 shots back of overnight leader Scottie Scheffler but moved onto the leaderboard after carding an eagle and four birdies over his first nine holes.

Soccer-Man City, Liverpool share spoils in pulsating title clash

Manchester City remained one point clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League standings after the highly-anticipated clash of the giants ended in a pulsating 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The match lived up to its billing right from the off as City flew out of the traps, racing into a fifth-minute lead after Kevin De Bruyne's strike was deflected past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Golf-Solid Scheffler wins Masters as Smith meets end in Amen Corner

World number one Scottie Scheffler held rock steady and cruised to a three-shot victory at the Masters on Sunday while Cameron Smith's Green Jacket hopes, like so many others, disappeared in a watery grave in Amen Corner. Scheffler started the final round at sunny Augusta National with a three-shot advantage over Australian Smith and quickly saw it chopped to one after two holes.

MLB roundup: Yankees power past Red Sox

Giancarlo Stanton hit a tie-breaking two-run home run with one out in the sixth inning, lifting the New York Yankees to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox on Saturday afternoon. Stanton homered for the second consecutive game when he hit a 437-foot drive into the left-field bleachers on an 0-1 slider off Boston right-hander Nick Pivetta (0-1).

Motorcycling-Bastianini wins Austin GP, Marquez rallies to finish sixth

Gresini Racing's Enea Bastianini claimed his second MotoGP win of the season at the Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday to move top of the championship, while the returning Marc Marquez stormed back to finish sixth after dropping to last place. Bastianini, 24, breezed past long-time race leader and fellow Ducati rider Jack Miller with five laps remaining at the Circuit of the Americas to add victory on the Texas track to his maiden triumph at the season-opener in Qatar.

Soccer-City's Guardiola rues missed opportunity to quell Liverpool title hopes

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said his side missed an opportunity to crush Liverpool's Premier League title dreams in their 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Chasing a fourth league title in five years, City twice led the exhilarating contest involving the two best sides the English top flight has to offer but had to settle for a point despite having several late chances to snatch all three. nL2N2W80BH]

Soccer-Liverpool v Man City showdown was like watching heavyweight boxers, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said watching his side going toe-to-toe with Premier League leaders Manchester City in their exhilarating 2-2 draw on Sunday was like watching two heavyweight boxers going at it. Liverpool trailed City by 14 points in mid January but a run of 10 successive victories meant that had they won at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, they would have leapfrogged Pep Guardiola's side to the top of the standings.

NBA roundup: Joel Embiid powers 76ers past Pacers

Joel Embiid added to his MVP argument on Saturday afternoon with 41 points on 14-of-17 shooting and a season-high 20 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 133-120 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers. Embiid started hot out of the gate, scoring Philadelphia's first six points. He went into halftime with a double-double and finished with his third career 40/20 game, his first since Aug. 1, 2020 -- also against Indiana. He added four assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

Golf-McIlroy holes bunker shot at last, shoots 64 but falls short at Masters

Rory McIlroy matched the lowest final round in Masters history on Sunday, an eight-under-par 64 that earned a runner-up finish behind Scottie Scheffler at the Masters. Though having left his run too late to catch Scheffler, McIlroy nevertheless electrified the crowd when he holed a 55-foot bunker shot at the par-four 18th at Augusta National.

