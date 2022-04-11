Left Menu

Soccer-Tottenham's Doherty set to miss rest of season with knee injury

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 14:52 IST
Defender Matt Doherty (Photo/Tottenham Hotspur Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur defender Matt Doherty will miss the rest of the campaign after suffering a knee injury in Saturday's 4-0 Premier League win at Aston Villa, Sky Sports reported. Doherty was taken off in the 21st minute following a tackle by Villa's Matty Cash. Sky Sports said on Monday that the 30-year-old is expected to be out for 12 weeks.

The Ireland international has bagged four assists and two goals in 15 league games this season for Spurs, who are fourth on 57 points after 31 matches. Tottenham host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

