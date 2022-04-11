Mane, Joshi, Kochhar to headline TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship

Indian golfers Udayan Mane, Khalin Joshi, and defending champion Karandeep Kochhar will headline The TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship, starting here on Tuesday. The tournament, which will be played at the Chandigarh Golf Club from April 12 to 15, carries a prize purse of Rs 50 lakh.

The Pro-Am event will be staged on April 16.

The field of 126 players includes 123 professionals and three amateurs. The leading Indian professionals in the fray apart from the trio, include Honey Baisoya, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Manu Gandas, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Akshay Sharma, and Aadil Bedi.

Local lad Sandhu, currently ranked second on the TATA Steel PGTI Order of Merit, is the highest-ranked player on the Order of Merit among those participating in the event.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, and Anura Rohana, Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, Md Sayum, Md Muaj, and Md Somrat Sikdar as well as Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai.

''We thank Chandigarh Golf Club for their support in helping establish the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship as a regular feature in Chandigarh,'' said Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI ''We also thank Gujarat Tourism for coming on board as the Associate Partner for the event. The Chandigarh Golf Club has always produced fascinating finishes. We now look forward to another intense week of competition.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)