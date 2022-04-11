Batt:RE to be RCB's official EV partner for IPL
Electric two-wheeler maker BattRE has partnered with Royal Challengers Bangalore as the latters official EV partner for the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL, a statement said on Monday. Besides, it will also feature the BattRE logo on all sponsor panels, official RCB website as well as on the bus and car of the cricket team, a statement said.
Electric two-wheeler maker Batt:RE has partnered with Royal Challengers Bangalore as the latter's official EV partner for the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a statement said on Monday. The partnership will include distribution of signed team merchandise and memorabilia along with jerseys and bats. Besides, it will also feature the Batt:RE logo on all sponsor panels, official RCB website as well as on the bus and car of the cricket team, a statement said. ''Our vision is to foster relations with the brand while building a rapport with their fans by conveying the message of a greener tomorrow. Through this strategic partnership we hope to widen our horizons to a larger discerning audience, who share our passion of cleaner mobility," Founder and Director of Batt:RE Nishchal Chaudhary said. ''We are delighted to partner with Batt:RE in their efforts towards driving a positive environment impact. RCB has always been a conscious brand about the environment and sustainability and is proud to collaborate with brands who share the same ethos,'' Vice President and Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajesh Menon said.
