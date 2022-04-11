Left Menu

IPL 2022: SRH skipper Kane Williamson opts to field against unbeaten Gujarat Titans

SunRisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2022 match here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

ANI | Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-04-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 19:25 IST
SRH captain Kane Williamson and GT skipper Hardik Pandya (Photo: Twitter/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
SunRisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2022 match here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday. The Gujarat Titans have been the only unbeaten team of the tournament so far and they will be hoping to keep the equation intact as they take on an ailing Sunrisers Hyderabad who will be buoyed by their first win of the fray in their last encounter.

Kane Williamson said they have decided to bowl. "We're going to bowl. There is a potential dew factor, and we'll look to chase it in the end. We saw improvement in the second match and then in the third, and hopefully, we can improve further over here. We have to be adaptable, playing at the different grounds and we need to adjust. Same XI."

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya said they too would have preferred to bowl first. "We would've bowled as well. Playing here for the first time so doesn't matter, batting first is okay. Always good to win but for us results are important but processes are more important. We have got the results since we have been following the plans," he said.

"This game is more important for us, we need to show we are putting in the hard work. The way he (Tewatia) is batting, the confidence, it shows courage and character. Being confident is helping him. Same XI," he added. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, and T Natarajan.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, and Darshan Nalkande. (ANI)

