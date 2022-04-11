Left Menu

Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Bengal, Assam win in HI Senior National Championship

Action from Day 6 of the pool stage of the 12th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2022 continued on Monday with Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Bengal, Assam and Le Puducherry.

In the first match of the day in Pool E, Hockey Chandigarh emerged 6 - 4 winners in an action intensive encounter against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey. Vishaljit Singh (49', 55'), Captain Yograj Singh (52'), Mohit (4'), Amandeep (47') and Kawaljit Singh (48') registered goals for Hockey Chandigarh, while Nabin Kujur (26', 44', 60') and Vijendra Singh (21') got on the score sheet for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey.In the second Pool E match of the day, Hockey Jharkhand secured a 5 - 0 victory against Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, with Denis Kerketta (25', 38'), Captain Anurud Bhengra (23'), Manohar Mundu (37') and Birsa Oreya (44') chipping in with the goals.In Pool F, Hockey Bengal registered a 7 - 2 victory against Hockey Arunachal. Nitish Neupane (22', 26', 39') led the charge with a hat-trick, while Rajendra Oram (20', 36'), Captain Kishor Lakra (15') and Saurabh Kumar Singh (54') also got on the score sheet for Hockey Bengal. Captain Deepak Saini (19') and Deepak (8') scored for Hockey Arunachal.In the second Pool F match, Le Puducherry Hockey overwhelmed Hockey Gujarat 13 - 2. Captain T Arun Kumar (18', 27', 34', 41', 55') led from the front with five goals to his name. Harikrishnan M (33', 35') and R. Ranjith (44', 47') bagged a brace each, while Pooviyarasan (26'), N Kamala Kannan (38'), Sellamuthu N (40') and E Sudhan (52') rounded up the goal scoring for Le Puducherry Hockey. Captain Shubham Yadav (59') and Vrushang Patel (11') scored for Hockey Gujarat.In Pool H, Assam Hockey defeated Goans Hockey 6 - 0. Mohd Salman Khan (28', 42', 49') recorded a hat-trick, while Shibom Bhowmick (24'), Rahul Verma (26') and Mohd Alfaij (40') also got on the score sheet. (ANI)

