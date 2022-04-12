Left Menu

I think we were 10 runs short: Hardik

They bowled well and stuck to their plans, credit to them for the way they bowled. The GT skipper feels that there is no need to panic and they will analyse the performance and come back stronger.We need to learn from the mistakes, we will have a conversation and a laugh as we have out next game in a couple of days, he added.

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 12-04-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 00:31 IST
I think we were 10 runs short: Hardik

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya admitted that a total of 162 was at least 10 runs short of what would have been a par-score against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which chased down the target by losing only two wickets in an IPL game on Monday.

This was Gujarat Titans' first defeat after winning three matches on the trot in their maiden appearance in IPL.

''I think batting wise we were 7-10 runs short, that would have made difference in the end. We started well with the ball, but those two overs where they scored 30 runs, got them back into the game,'' Hardik said after the match.

About being hit on the helmet by Kashmiri speed merchant Umran Malik, Hardik wanted to show some toughness.

''IPL is tough so I tried to show the youngster some toughness (against Malik). That (blow to the helmet) woke me up. They bowled well and stuck to their plans, credit to them for the way they bowled.'' The GT skipper feels that there is no need to panic and they will analyse the performance and come back stronger.

''We need to learn from the mistakes, we will have a conversation and a laugh as we have out next game in a couple of days,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global
4
Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022