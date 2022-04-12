Left Menu

Soccer-Ex-Colombia great Rincon in serious condition after car crash

Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon was in a critical condition with severe head injuries after being involved in a car crash in the city of Cali, the clinic where he was being treated said. Four other people who were in the vehicle that Rincon was driving were also injured following the collision with a bus.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2022 00:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 00:38 IST
Soccer-Ex-Colombia great Rincon in serious condition after car crash
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon was in a critical condition with severe head injuries after being involved in a car crash in the city of Cali, the clinic where he was being treated said.

Four other people who were in the vehicle that Rincon was driving were also injured following the collision with a bus. The bus driver was also hurt. "Freddy Eusebio Rincon arrived in hospital this morning with a traumatic brain injury," the Imbanaco Clinic said in a statement. "His condition is very critical."

Rincon, 55, was a commanding midfielder who played for Colombian sides Santa Fe and America. He also had spells with Italian club Napoli and Spain's Real Madrid.

He captained Brazilian side Corinthians to the first club world championship title in 2000 and he was also part of the golden generation of Colombian players who took the national side to three consecutive World Cups in 1990, 1994 and 1998, alongside players such as Carlos Valderrama and Faustino Asprilla. He scored 17 goals during his international career and was on the scoresheet against Argentina in a memorable 5-0 World Cup qualifier victory in Buenos Aires in 1993. (Writing by Andrew Downie in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global
4
Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022