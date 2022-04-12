Left Menu

Games-Australia's Victoria state confirmed 2026 Commonwealth Games host

"Bringing the 2026 Commonwealth Games to Victoria is fantastic news for New Zealand," the NZOC said in a statement. Australia most recently hosted the Games on the Gold Coast in 2018, with Melbourne hosting the 2006 edition.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2022 06:30 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 06:30 IST
Games-Australia's Victoria state confirmed 2026 Commonwealth Games host

The Australian state of Victoria will host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, the government confirmed on Tuesday. Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, was granted an exclusive negotiating period to secure hosting rights for the Games in February.

"It’s a great honour to have Victoria chosen as the host venue for the 2026 Commonwealth Games -- we can’t wait to welcome the world to all of our state," Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said in a statement. The quadrennial Games, a multi-sport gathering for mostly former British colonies, has struggled to remain relevant, with four of the last five editions held in Australia or Britain.

Outside Australia, no other nations or cities expressed interest in taking the vacant 2026 slot. The Games will be spread across four regional hubs in the state, in the cities of Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland, creating a new multi-city model for the event, the Victoria government said.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee congratulated Victoria. "Bringing the 2026 Commonwealth Games to Victoria is fantastic news for New Zealand," the NZOC said in a statement.

Australia most recently hosted the Games on the Gold Coast in 2018, with Melbourne hosting the 2006 edition. The English city of Birmingham will host the 2022 edition from July 28-Aug. 8, after replacing South Africa who were stripped of them in 2017 over a lack of progress in their preparations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022