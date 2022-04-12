IPL 2022: Had to learn from our mistakes, expresses SRH's Pooran after win over GT

SunRisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran expressed happiness after his side thrashed Gujarat Titans on Monday. Top knocks by Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma helped SunRisers Hyderabad in defeating Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets, here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

"Didn't have much dew at all. We as a batting group knew that we just had to learn from our mistakes in the past. We knew we had to build partnerships. It was a bit challenging, it was a bit two-paced, was sticking in the wicket a bit. We just stuck there, we had important partnerships. (Preparation) Pure hard work, I try to improve every single day that I train. Fortunately, we have some amazing coaches here who are sitting and having some amazing conversations with us," said Pooran in a post-match presentation. "Brian is here, you can't have better batting conversations with him, he's helping me tremendously, not just myself but a lot of youngsters in the team. You can see the progress as a batting unit as well. The first over - it went wrong for us, but having said that, I felt that we restricted them really good. Dropped catches - that's something we have to work on. 160-odd on that wicket was fabulous and all our bowlers did their part," he added.

Skipper Williamson smashed 57 while other SRH opener Abhishek Sharma played a quick knock of 42 to chase the target of 163 with five balls left in the match. Pooran also played a quick nock of 34 runs off 18 balls. After winning their first three matches of the Indian Premier League, this is Gujarat's first loss in the tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)