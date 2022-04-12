IPL 2022: I look to make an impact in every match I play, says Shardul Thakur

Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who has made vital contributions with ball and bat in the IPL 2022 so far, expressed that he wants to make an impact in every game he plays. "The environment within the team is quite good. There are a lot of youngsters in the team and we are all friends as we've been playing together for some time. I like to make an impact in every match I play and that's why I play with a lot of energy, " said Shardul Thakur.

Thakur also spoke about the importance of all-rounders in T20s, "We have great depth in our batting. The more all-rounders are there, the better it is for any team in T20s. If we lose quick wickets at the top, then the role of the players batting at 6,7 & 8 becomes important." The all-rounder further added, "The team is moving in the right direction and our Head Coach Ricky Ponting has always told us to play our natural game no matter what the situation is. He backs us so we always try to give our best."

Thakur also spoke about his main focus as a cricketer, "I look to enjoy playing cricket. I have worked hard to reach this stage so I don't want to put myself under any kind of pressure. Even when the crowd cheers for our opponents in the stadium, I look to enjoy those situations." The Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)