Currently focused on IPL, hopefully will play for India one day, expresses PBKS pacer Vaibhav Arora

By Tushar Mamgain Punjab Kings pacer Vaibhav Arora said that his current focus is on playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and not thinking much about his future plans.

Vaibhav was first part of the PBKS camp earlier in 2020 in which he participated as a net bowler. Then in the next season, he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakhs. In the 2022 mega auction, the Punjab-born pacer was bought by PBKS for Rs 2 crore. "My current focus is on IPL. I want to work on my form and give my best results to the team. I haven't thought a lot about my future plans but if I continue with my good performance then one day hopefully I will play for India," Vaibhav Arora told ANI.

Regarding their loss against Gujarat Titans, Vaibhav said that he is proud of his team for putting up a great fight. "It's a part of the game. It happens in IPL that the team end up losing the game at a very close margin, so it's not a new thing. It's a long tournament, we still have 10 matches. Despite being in a terrible state, we put up a great fight as Arshdeep and Rabada bowled fantastic overs but unfortunately, ended up on the losing side. We are really proud of the comeback that we made," said Vaibhav.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav have been good friends for a very long time, as they were part of the same college team. "Arshdeep and I share a very good bonding for a very long time. We used to travel on his bike and even played together for our college team. It feels great that we used to bowl in our college and now we bowl in IPL. We even share some bad memories, as we met with an accident when we travelling on his bike. So, it's a very close bonding that we share," said Vaibhav.

The pacer further said that he is enjoying playing under the captaincy of Mayank Agarwal as he always motivates the team to do better. "Mayank has been a great captain. He is always pumped and motivates everyone to do better. Whatever the situation is, he always hopes for the best result. I am enjoying playing under his captaincy as he boosts our self-confidence and motivates us to give our best," said the pacer.

PBKS have won two matches out of their four outings in IPL 2022. They will now be facing Mumbai Indians for their next clash on Wednesday, at MCA Stadium, Pune. (ANI)

