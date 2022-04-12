Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs CSK

12-04-2022
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings here on Tuesday.

Chennai Super Kings Innings: Ruturaj Gaikwad lbw b Hazlewood 17 Robin Uthappa c Kohli b de Silva 88 Moeen Ali run out 3 Shivam Dube not out 95 Ravindra Jadeja c Anuj Rawat b de Silva 0 Mahendra Singh Dhoni not out 0 Extras: (B-4 LB-2 NB-1 W-6) 13 Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 216 Fall of wickets: 1/19 2/36 3/201 4/201 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-37-0, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-33-1, Akash Deep 4-0-58-0, Glenn Maxwell 3-0-29-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 2-0-18-0, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 3-0-35-2. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

