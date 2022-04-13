Odisha CM inaugurates adventure park in Gopalpur

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated an adventure park at Gopalpur in Ganjam district, which has been built as part of his government's measures to boost tourism in the beach town.

Patnaik, after virtually inaugurating 'Biju Adventure Park', said it would draw young people inclined towards adventure sports.

Among the sporting activities included in the park are river crossing zip line, bungee trampoline, mechanical bull ride and netted cricket.

According to an official, the park, the ''first of its kind in the state'', has been named after legendary leader and former chief minister Biju Patnaik to honour his aptitude for adventures.

It has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.5 crore, he added.

