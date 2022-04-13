Left Menu

CSK' Shivam Dube 'focusing on basics' after first win of IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings batter Shivam Dube, who played an extraordinary knock of 95* runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday, said that he is 'focusing on his basics'.

CSK batter Shivam Dube (Photo/IPL-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Chennai Super Kings batter Shivam Dube, who played an extraordinary knock of 95* runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday, said that he is 'focusing on his basics'. Brilliant knocks by Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa were backed by courageous bowling performance as Chennai Super Kings completed a comfortable 23 runs victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2022 match on Tuesday.

"We were looking for the first win and I am really happy that I contributed to the team. It's an honour for me. I am more focused this time and focusing on basics. I spoke to many seniors - Mahi bhai also helped me to improve the game. He said, 'Just be focused, just be still, just let the skill work in the game," said Shivam Dube in a post-match presentation. "I wanted to time the ball really well. I tried to maintain my balance. Yuvi pa is always a role model for a left-hander. Many people told me that I bat like him. As the situation demands, as the captain and coach tell me, I am ready to bat anywhere," he added.

Robin Uthappa played his IPL career-best inning of 88 while Shivam Dube smashed a thrilling 95* as the pair stitched a mammoth partnership of 165 runs to help CSK reach the highest total of the IPL 2022 -- 216/4. Among bowlers, Maheesh Theekshana was the star for CSK as he scalped four wickets while their skipper Ravindra Jadeja took three to completely dismantle the chase of RCB.

This is CSK's first win after five matches in the IPL 2022 while for RCB this is their only second defeat. (ANI)

