UEFA Champions League: Rodrygo, Benzema shine against Chelsea as Real Madrid storm into semis

Massive comeback by Rodrygo and Karim Benzema helped Real Madrid in sealing their semi-final spot in the ongoing UEFA Champions League. Despite losing the game against Chelsea by 2-3, Real Madrid still made their place into the semis by getting a 5:4 aggregate.

Chelsea began the game with a strong fight as Mason Mount provided his side with an early goal in just 15 minutes. It was followed by Antoni Rudiger and Timo Werner providing Chelsea with a 3-0 lead in the 51st and 75th minute, respectively. Later, Rodrygo staged a comeback and scored a goal in the 80th minute, which kept some hopes alive for Real Madrid. But it was finally Benzema, who put the final nail in the coffin and scored a late goal in the extra time and ended the game with 2-3 and an aggregate of 5:4.

Real Madrid will be facing either Manchester City or rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi-final clash of the UEFA Champions League. (ANI)

