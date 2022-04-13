Left Menu

IWL to be broadcast live

The Indian Womens League, the countrys top division football club competition, will be broadcast live on Eurosport India.The fifth edition of the womens league will see 12 teams vie for the top honours across three grounds in Odisha Kalinga Stadium, Capital Stadium and Battalion Stadium.The IWL is back after two years with the fifth edition set to take place from April - 15 to May 26.A total of 66 matches will be played throughout the season with every team playing each other once.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 14:08 IST
IWL to be broadcast live
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Women's League, the country's top division football club competition, will be broadcast live on Eurosport India.

The fifth edition of the women's league will see 12 teams vie for the top honours across three grounds in Odisha (Kalinga Stadium, Capital Stadium and Battalion Stadium).

The IWL is back after two years with the fifth edition set to take place from April - 15 to May 26.

A total of 66 matches will be played throughout the season with every team playing each other once. A total of 30 matches will be aired. The team with the most points in the league table at the end of the season will be crowned champions of the IWL.

''Since the format of the games this season has changed and more number of games are added, I am sure, the fans will also be able to enjoy the matches from their drawing room,'' Sunando Dhar, CEO, Leagues and Development, AIFF said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022