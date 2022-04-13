Left Menu

Rohit Sharma becomes second Indian after Virat Kohli to record 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday became only the second Indian batter after Virat Kohli to complete 10,000 runs in the T20 cricket.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-04-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 23:23 IST
Rohit Sharma becomes second Indian after Virat Kohli to record 10,000 runs in T20 cricket
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (Image: IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday became only the second Indian batter after Virat Kohli to complete 10,000 runs in the T20 cricket. India and Mumbai Indians skipper achieved this milestone during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) match of MI against Punjab Kings here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Rohit Sharma (10003) became the seventh batter overall to reach the 10,000 runs in T20s. The opener achieved the feat in style as he smashed South African pacer Kagiso Rabada for a six on the third ball of the 4th over to cross the 10000-run mark before getting out on the next ball. West Indian legend Chris Gayle is leading the list of run-getters with 14562 runs to his name followed by Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (11698), WI's Kieron Pollard (11474), Australia's Aaron Finch (10499), Virat Kohli (10379) and Australia's David Warner (10373). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy
4
AfDB, AU partner to support reforms to implement Agenda 2063

AfDB, AU partner to support reforms to implement Agenda 2063

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022