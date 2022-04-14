Left Menu

Athletics-Kenya's Joyce Chepkirui handed four-year ban for doping

Kenya's 2014 Commonwealth Games and Africa 10,000 metres champion Joyce Chepkirui was banned for four years, dated back to 2019, on Wednesday for an Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) discrepancy.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2022 01:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 01:47 IST
Athletics-Kenya's Joyce Chepkirui handed four-year ban for doping

Kenya's 2014 Commonwealth Games and Africa 10,000 metres champion Joyce Chepkirui was banned for four years, dated back to 2019, on Wednesday for an Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) discrepancy. The 33-year-old long distance runner had been provisionally suspended since July 2019 after anomalies in blood samples collected by World Athletics between 2016 and 2017.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said an appeal by World Athletics had been upheld, with Chepkirui banned from June 28, 2019. She was also disqualified from results from April 6, 2016, to August 4, 2017, a period that includes her third place in the 2016 Boston Marathon.

The CAS also ordered Kenya's anti-doping agency to pay 2,000 Swiss francs ($2,139.95) to World Athletics as a contribution to legal costs and other expenses incurred. ($1 = 0.9346 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy
4
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022