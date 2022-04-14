Left Menu

Jeff Vaughan steps down as Australia's assistant coach for Tasmania job

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 14-04-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 11:05 IST
Jeff Vaughan steps down as Australia's assistant coach for Tasmania job
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian men's team assistant coach Jeff Vaughan has stepped down from his role to take up coaching duties at state-side Tasmania.

The development comes close on the heels of Andrew McDonald's appointment as Australia's head coach.

''I feel very fortunate with how everything has worked out,'' Vaughan said in a statement.

''I have been connected to the program throughout and am confident that I have continued to develop my coaching and leadership skill set to assist the development of the Tigers' program holistically and for the players as individuals.'' He thanked Cricket Australia for the opportunities he received while he was part of the national squad.

''I'm incredibly grateful to Cricket Australia for the opportunity, and to Cricket Tasmania for being so open-minded about my return, so I really can't wait to just get stuck in and am looking forward to maintaining the direction of the program for an extended period of time.'' Vaughan was appointed Australia's assistant coach in July 2021 alongside Michael Di Venuto and was part of the team's T20 World Cup triumph last year along with the Test series wins over England at home, and more recently, in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022