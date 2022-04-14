Seven-time Olympic Champion Allyson Felix to retire from track at end of season

Legendary athlete Allyson Felix has announced that the 2022 athletics season will be her last. The American who is a seven-time Olympic gold medallist, shared the news on an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying "I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I'm not sure if I have anything left to give."

Felix is the most decorated athlete from Team USA in track and field history, and also the most successful woman in athletics at the Olympics with 11 medals overall. She has competed at the five Olympic editions from Athens 2004 to Tokyo 2020 in 2021.

Felix has won medals at each Games that she took part in, and cemented her legacy at Tokyo 2020 with a fourth 4x400 metre relay gold, and her fifth individual medal in the women's 400 m. The Los Angeles-born runner also has 13 world championship titles, and could try to add to that tally at Oregon22 in July.

"I want to say goodbye and thank you to the sport and people who have helped shape me the only way I know how--with one last run," Felix said. "This season isn't about the time on the clock, it's simply about joy. If you see me on the track this year I hope to share a moment, a memory and my appreciation with you," she added. Felix gave birth to her daughter, Camryn, in 2018, and has spoken out about opportunities for women and mothers in recent years.

"This season I'm running for women. I'm running for a better future for my daughter. I'm running for you," the 36-year-old added. (ANI)