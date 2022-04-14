Varun Chaktravarthy looks to up his game with new variation

Kolkata Knight Riders' mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is not worried about a rather quiet start to this IPL season and is banking on a new variation to become an improved bowler.

The 30-year-old leg-spinner was the highest wicket taker for KKR last season with 18 wickets from 17 matches and this season, he has got just four wickets from five games.

''It is bound to happen, people will have plans against me. Last year in the Indian leg, I had six to seven wickets in seven matches. Later on, I picked up more wickets, so you cannot predict how many wickets you are going to get,'' Chakravarthy said.

''I am working on a new variation which I am looking forward to bowl more. If it starts clicking well it will definitely add a new dimension to my game,'' he said ahead of KKR's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

Asked further about the new variation, he said, ''I am working on a leg-spin. I have been working for it in the last two years. I have bowled in few matches and I have got a wicket out of that also. ''I need to be a little more confident (bowling the new variation) and start bowling it more.'' An injury-prone Chakravarthy returned to competitive cricket in the IPL after featuring in the T20 World Cup last year when he failed to pick a wicket before being sidelined due to a calf injury.

''I was at the NCA for the treatment of my injury. Now it is resolved very well. I could take the field without any pain killer. So, I am feeling fitter and that has helped me to bowl a lot better.'' Asked what kind of adjustments he used to make on wickets which favour batsmen, he said, ''Stick to your basic plan, stick to your strength rather then focussing on the batsmen. So, to change the mental set-up.'' He considers Afghanistan star and Gujarat Titans player Rashid Khan as the best spinner currently in world cricket.

''In cricket, you are bound to be hit. The best spinner right now is Rashid (Khan) and even he has gone for runs (in some matches) but he is still the best. ''It happens in a few matches, you will have a bad day and you just need to bounce back.'' He also said that he shares a special relationship with his fellow spinner in KKR team, Sunil Narine of West Indies.

''Sunil is like a big brother to me. If I go through a lean patch he will come to me and talk to me. He has also shared to me personal things of which he is vulnerable. ''It is great of such a legend to talk to me about such things, to let me know he is vulnerable and he also goes though lean patches and tough times. So, talking to him gives you confidence and reinforces self belief.'' He also said that the current competition among Indian leg-spinners does not put any pressure on him as far as national team spot is concerned.

''I see it as healthy competition. I messaged Yuzi also, the way he bowled, he is in amazing form right now, Ravi Bishnoi is bowling brilliantly, Kuldeep is doing very well for his team, Rahul Chahar is brilliant. I just feel nice when a leg spinner does well.'' PTI PDS PDS BS BS

